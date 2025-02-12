DJ Akademiks Goes Off On Kendrick Lamar Fans For Defending His Super Bowl Performance

DJ Akademiks went on a heated rant about fans of Kendrick Lamar and his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. Reflecting on the event during a recent livestream, Ak complained about the arguements he's been hearing from the rapper's fans as to why it was a worthwhile set.

"You anti-Drake grifters, woke mob, and woke idiots, especially over on Twitter, stop telling me what I missed with this performance. This ain't a puzzle. This ain't no mystery room. If I missed it, it was trash. It's a performance. The performance is for you to show it to me, not hide it from me," Akademiks yelled at his audience. From there, he brought up Lamar's "a" necklace, calling out fans who didn't realize it was a reference to pgLang. “Do you d*ckriders ever get tired of talking in quotes? Y'all sound like the n****s who love Biden or used to love Biden. They talked in talking points and quotes. No original thought," Ak said. "... Y’all claim to love the n***a, but every f*cking thing-- He's trying to promote his label. Every f*cking thing he does, y’all tie back to Drake. It’s like his fan base is ruined.”

What Was Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Setlist?

Prior to the Halftime Show, DJ Akademiks leaked a setlist for the event that turned out to be correct. Afterward, he hopped on Instagram Live to claim that the NFL threatened to file a lawsuit against him in response. "The NFL hit me, 'Ak, we're going to sue you. Well, do then," he explained. "They sent me an email this morning. They said, 'Don't mention the tracklist.' That's coz, apparently, when we leaked it, they got paranoid. You know what I did? I went live on Rumble, shout out to Rumble, I went live on Twitter, and I leaked that bitch. I just wanna show y'all, any of y'all journalists who ever think y'all on my level... Suck a d*ck."

After kicking off the show with an unreleased track, Lamar performed "Squabble Up," "Humble," "DNA," "Euphoria," "Man at the Garden," "Peekaboo," "Luther," "All the Stars," and "Not Like Us," before finishing with "TV Off." He made several jabs at Drake throughout the performance, including having Serena Williams come out to dance during "Not Like Us."