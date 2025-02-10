DJ Akademiks Goes On A Victory Lap After Leaking Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Set

When DJ Akademiks leaked a supposed Kendrick Lamar setlist for his Super Bowl halftime show last night (Sunday, February 9), many in hip-hop media clowned him. But it turns out that he was pretty much right, as the setlist that he leaked ended up being almost identical to the one we actually got. As such, the media personality took to Instagram Live to gloat and boast, especially at his journalistic peers in the rap space who previously called this out as ridiculous. It turns out that Ak's sources are pretty good in this case, which set him up on a high horse.

"You n***as don't leak s**t, y'all n***as suck d**k," DJ Akademiks exclaimed. "I told y'all what's gon' happen, it f***ing happened. Nothing bigger than the chat, n***a. Let me tell you where I got that n***a Kendrick's f***ing Super Bowl performance. A n***a who worked at the f***ing arena is a chat n***a. N***a's label's tight with me. [...] The NFL hit me. 'Ak, we gon' sue you.' [...] I just want to show y'all. Any of y'all journalists who ever think y'all on my level, suck a d**k. I don't f**k with none of y'all. [...] Y'all thought I was done. I'ma keep leaking everything. I don't f**k with y'all, I don't f**k with Kendrick, I don't f**k with no artists. It's gon' be like that for life. Just keep sucking d**k and keep getting info from me."

What Songs Did Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl?

As for what DJ Akademiks actually leaked, you can check out Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance for a run-down. It was a very GNX-heavy setlist with a few DAMN. picks and an "All The Stars" rendition with SZA, and it also surprisingly included a section of the Drake diss track "euphoria."

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks also made some recent claims about how Drake wants to fight Kendrick Lamar, which came shortly after Glasses Malone made similar claims in the inverse. We will see whether or not the streamer's reporting in the future is as accurate on a variety of other topics. Right now, he's riding a high that he wasn't riding earlier this year.