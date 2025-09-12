Young Thug Reveals Release Date for UY SCUTI And Drops New Apology Track

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Young Thug performs during Lil Baby's WHAM World Tour at Intuit Dome on July 01, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
Young Thug’s leaked jail calls mentioned the rapper’s issues with Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Durk, and Gucci Mane.

Young Thug has officially announced the release of his long-awaited album Uy Scuti, set to drop September 19. 

The news broke via the popular X account Kurrco, instantly igniting discussion and anticipation across social media. This will be Thug’s first full-length project since 2021’s Punk. The album that blurred genres and defied conventional trap formulas.

The album’s title, borrowed from one of the largest known stars in the universe, signals the scope of his ambitions. Over the years, Thug has reshaped rap through unconventional melodies and untethered flows. Fans expect Uy Scuti to continue that trajectory.

Sources close to the project suggest the album will blend experimental sounds with deeply personal narratives. It will reflect the turbulence of Thug’s past several years.

The project carries weight beyond artistry. Following his incarceration and highly publicized legal battles, Young Thug has become both a symbol of resilience. At the same time, a lightning rod for controversy.

Uy Scuti is positioned not just as a comeback, but make a statement. It will express his endurance while exploring themes of loyalty, betrayal, loss, and survival.

Young Thug’s Uy Scuti Release Date

Ahead of the album, Thug dropped the introspective single “Man I Miss My Dogs,” a track that doubles as an apology and personal reckoning. He addresses friends and collaborators, including Drake, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and his partner Mariah the Scientist, touching on the fallout from leaked jail calls

His verse to Drake is especially revealing: “Drizzy, you my brother / You know I ain’t going against you,” he raps, reaffirming their bond and expressing gratitude for Drake’s support during his time in Cobb County. Thug similarly honors 21 Savage, reinforcing their long-standing connection.

The single arrived with a visual that amplifies its intimate tone, following earlier gestures like his apology to GloRilla over previous disparaging remarks. While fans largely celebrated the release, some questioned the timing, coinciding with new projects from Cardi B and Destroy Lonely—a move consistent with Thug’s unpredictable career approach.

Whether viewed as redemption, defiance, or both, Young Thug’s Uy Scuti is shaping up to be a defining moment, one that underscores his enduring influence on rap and solidifies his ability to command attention on his own terms.

