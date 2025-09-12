It's already been a busy month for Young Thug. Recently, several of his jail phone calls leaked online, exposing him for speaking poorly about his peers, cheating, and more. Yesterday (September 11), he dropped off a seven-minute track called “Man I Miss My Dogs," apologizing to those he hurt. This includes Mariah The Scientist, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and more. He even apologized to Drake for dissing him, and showed him love for visiting him while he was behind bars.

“Drizzy, you my brother/ You know I ain’t going against you/ I got manners/ Everything you did for the rap community can’t ban you/ Never diss you/ Came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do/ F*ck the jail call, you know the other calls we had,” he raps.

In addition to dropping the new song, Young Thug confirmed the release date of his highly anticipated new album, UY SCUTI. The project is slated for release in just a few days on September 19, per Kurrco.

Young Thug Leaked Jail Calls

The project will be competing with some heavy hitters too, including Cardi B's anxiously awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama? She's been teasing the project for quite some time, and has already given fans a taste of what's to come with singles like "Imaginary Playerz" and "Outside."

The femcee has also dealt with her own fair share of drama in her personal life in recent months. She's currently in the midst of a divorce from her longtime partner Offset. The two of them share three children together, and sadly, the split has gotten pretty messy. They've gone after each other online on various occasions, and have even put some of their hard feelings in their music.

Despite this, Offset recently told TMZ Hip Hop that she has his full support as the rollout continues. "I just want all peace, man. I want all of us to win, everybody gotta win," he said.