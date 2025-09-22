Young Thug’s Latest Wild Outfit Has Fans Convinced “UY Scuti” Will Be A Classic

Young Thug's fourth studio album, "UY Scuti," is currently slated for release on September 26 after delays.

Young Thug has faced plenty of criticism online throughout his career, and sadly, this week is no exception. Recently, the Atlanta rapper took to Instagram to share a photo of himself sporting an interesting outfit. Based on the photo, it featured a low-cut apron-like garment, which he paired with a bold silver chain. Needless to say, social media users won't let him hear the end of it.

"Man what the hell," one Twitter user writes in Kurrco's replies. "Classic incoming if thug dressing like this," someone else claims. Others are even comparing him to Drake as a result of his duck face.

As for whether or not Young Thug's fashion choices reflect the quality of his next project, that remains to be seen. His fourth studio album, UY Scuti, is currently slated for release on September 26. It was previously expected to arrive this past Friday (September 19). Ultimately, however, the YSL founder decided to push it back out of respect for Cardi B and the release of Am I The Drama?

Read More: Young Thug Reunites With Trippie Redd In The Studio And Teases New Snippet

Young Thug UY Scuti

"Yall know I wasn't dropping Friday," he tweeted last week. "It's a ladies day [red heart emoji] do yo s**t @iamcardib." Cardi showed him love in response, making it clear that the respect is mutual. "And you better step next week …you got this, You know this !!" she declared.

Young Thug fans have already gotten a taste of what's to come with various snippets, along with his 7-minute song, "Miss My Dogs." In it, he issues apologies to those he hurt amid his viral leaked jail call scandal. This includes Future, Metro Boomin, Drake, Lil Baby, and more.

Of course, he also pours his heart out to Mariah The Scientist, who he admitted to cheating on in one of the leaked jail calls. "Baby, I'm sorry, one of my biggest fears is losing you to the internet / One of my biggest fears is waking up in our bed without you right by my neck," he croons.

Read More: Young Thug Previews “UY Scuti” With Another New Snippet Amid Delays

