Young Thug Reunites With Trippie Redd In The Studio And Teases New Snippet

young thug
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 2: Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) READING, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Trippie Redd performs live on the main stage during day three of Reading Festival 2025 at Richfield Avenue on August 24, 2025 in Reading, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)
Young Thug took a shot at Trippie Redd in one of the many leaked jail calls and the latter was pretty upset after hearing what he had to say.

It seems like Young Thug's apologies have gone a long way in repairing the relationships he damaged while in jail. In a new clip caught by Kurrco, the YSL boss is back to working with Ohio rapper Trippie Redd in the studio. The latter was one of many MCs that Thugger had something negative to say about when all of those jail calls leaked.

The Atlanta native said that Redd would only go after women like GloRilla, who he said was ugly and undesirable. "Don't ask me about no beef. I don't f*ck with nobody. I hate everyone, I stay in my own lane... And that's not because I want to be like that, Trippie began.

"It's because the industry made me like that. Everybody else is moving like that. All these n****s is fake... Everybody just want the next song. All they care about is what the next man look like, laughing and speaking on the next man. It's some corny sh*t going on."

He continued in part, "I remember when this sh*t was just us f*cking with each other and vibing, making music, setting the bar high. Showing people that we more talented than everybody as a Black community, as a hip-hop community. I feel like that's been lost because everybody tried to take sides in this sh*t. Everybody want to be certain n****s' friends and not this n****'s friend."

When Is Young Thug Dropping UY SCUTI?

But since then, things seem to be back to normal between the collaborators, who have worked on songs such as "Forever Ever," "YELL OH," and "Spaceships."

In the video they are working on what sounds like a more melodic cut. It's unclear exactly when Thug reached out or if Redd did first, but we are happy to see them back together. It's been a rough month or so for the UY SCUTI creative, but things seem to be back on the up and up.

Speaking of that album, it's now coming out on September 26. If you remember, it was slated for release yesterday, September 19. However, per Thug, he was never going to actually drop it then.

"Yall know I wasn't dropping Friday," he tweeted. He then explained why saying, "It's a ladies day [red heart emoji] do yo sh*t @iamcardib." Cardi B hyped up her male counterpart back, responding with, "And you better step next week …you got this, You know this!!"

