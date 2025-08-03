Kendrick Lamar's Family Photo After Super Bowl Resurfaces

Kendrick Lamar's family was sadly a big focus of the Drake battle, but a fortunately supportive and long-standing unit all throughout his career. Although the conversations around them can turn more controversial these days, it's still heartening to see loved ones and artists connect amid the storms of fame.

In a resurfaced picture caught by Kurrco on Twitter, you can see the Compton lyricist with his parents, his two children, and presumably another unidentifiable family member. This was right after the Super Boxl LIX halftime show earlier this year, which was a massive success and a highly controversial conversation in its own right.

Nevertheless, it's wholesome to see superstars continue to spend time with family at their big events and take a break from the drama. However, some fans wondered where Kendrick Lamar's partner Whitney Alford was for this picture.

That question is unsurprising considering the accusations made in the aforementioned Drake battle and what K.Dot himself has said about their relationship. But still, that's a question we probably won't get any answers to any time in the near future.

Kendrick Lamar Siblings

For those unaware, the pgLang creative has two younger brothers and a younger sister. While he keeps things very private for the most part, we can assume he's been able to balance his lives out on the road.

Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar's "Grand National" tour this year has been incredible to witness, and there is still a lot of conversation emerging in its wake. For example, many fans think that a Black Hippy reunion might be in the cards thanks to a jacket he wore during a recent concert.

The jacket displayed four playing cards (a jack, queen, king, and ace) that represent Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, Kendrick himself, and Ab-Soul... At least, according to fans. This is probably just a hopeful reach, but it's still a cool detail nonetheless. Whether or not it really manifests a comeback for the TDE rap crew is a question we'd rather not answer to quell our disappointment.