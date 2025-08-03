Kendrick Lamar's Family Photo After Super Bowl Resurfaces

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for Mr. Morale &amp; The Big Steppers during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar has been performing nonstop this year, but at least he finds pockets of quality time in between the ruckus.

Kendrick Lamar's family was sadly a big focus of the Drake battle, but a fortunately supportive and long-standing unit all throughout his career. Although the conversations around them can turn more controversial these days, it's still heartening to see loved ones and artists connect amid the storms of fame.

In a resurfaced picture caught by Kurrco on Twitter, you can see the Compton lyricist with his parents, his two children, and presumably another unidentifiable family member. This was right after the Super Boxl LIX halftime show earlier this year, which was a massive success and a highly controversial conversation in its own right.

Nevertheless, it's wholesome to see superstars continue to spend time with family at their big events and take a break from the drama. However, some fans wondered where Kendrick Lamar's partner Whitney Alford was for this picture.

That question is unsurprising considering the accusations made in the aforementioned Drake battle and what K.Dot himself has said about their relationship. But still, that's a question we probably won't get any answers to any time in the near future.

Kendrick Lamar Siblings

For those unaware, the pgLang creative has two younger brothers and a younger sister. While he keeps things very private for the most part, we can assume he's been able to balance his lives out on the road.

Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar's "Grand National" tour this year has been incredible to witness, and there is still a lot of conversation emerging in its wake. For example, many fans think that a Black Hippy reunion might be in the cards thanks to a jacket he wore during a recent concert.

The jacket displayed four playing cards (a jack, queen, king, and ace) that represent Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, Kendrick himself, and Ab-Soul... At least, according to fans. This is probably just a hopeful reach, but it's still a cool detail nonetheless. Whether or not it really manifests a comeback for the TDE rap crew is a question we'd rather not answer to quell our disappointment.

Speaking of ScHoolboy Q, he'll join Kendrick Lamar for his upcoming Australia tour dates. We will see if more family members take the trek as well, or if this was just for the big Super Bowl show. Either way, there's a wide network of support, love, and companionship out there that's keeping this run well afloat.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
