Kendrick Lamar Links Up With Yasiin Bey During Barcelona Concert

BY Cole Blake
Kendrick Lamar posed for a picture of the legendary rapper, Yasiin Bey, while taking the "Grand National" tour abroad.

Kendrick Lamar met up with Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, backstage at his Grand National Tour concert in Barcelona, earlier this week. In doing so, the two posed for a picture together and it's going viral on social media.

Fans had plenty to say when Complex shared the photo on Instagram. "Mos Def probably a bigger Drake Hater than Kendrick," one user joked. Another wrote: "Yo! This is so Dope! Kendrick and Yasiin Bey kickin’ it."

Yasiin Bey previously made headlines for criticizing Drake in 2024, just before Lamar kicked off his viral feud with the rapper. He had downplayed Drake's legitimacy as a rapper during an interview on The Cutting Room Floor. "Drake is pop to me. In the sense, like, if I was in Target in Houston and I heard a Drake song… It feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping," he said at the time. "Or, you know, shopping with an edge in certain instances," Bey said.

He later clarified that he didn't mean he comments as "hate" and said on Instagram Live afterward: "The young man is very talented, he’s been able to be very successful with that talent, and I have no issue with his success or anything that he's been able to achieve as a result of his talent."

Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "Grand National Tour"

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have been performing together on the Grand National Tour since April 19, 2025, when they kicked off the run of shows in Minneapolis. In the months since, they've performed all over North America, before beginning the European leg of the tour in July.

When Lamar hits Australia, later this year, he'll be bringing along ScHoolboy Q to open for him. SZA has already announced she won't be able to make it for those concerts. ScHoolboy Q and Kendrick Lamar were famously members of Black Hippy together.

