Kendrick Lamar Lets A Young Fan Join Him On A Run In Detroit

Kendrick Lamar let a young fan join him on a run in downtown Detroit, this week, as he was staying in the city for a show on his Grand National Tour at Ford Field on June 10th. In a viral video of the rapper, he can be seeing laughing and waving as the child attempts to keep up with him.

According to No Jumper, a woman appearing to be the child's mother originally shared the video on social media. "How bout Kendrick Lamar just had my baby running with him and his security for so long at the riverwalk and we didn't even notice that was him til the last video lol," she wrote. "He's so dope for this."

Kendrick Lamar & SZA "Grand National Tour"

Following the concert in Detroit, Kendrick Lamar will be making his first appearance in Toronto since his viral feud with Drake in 2024. He and SZA have two shows lined up at the city's Rogers Centre on June 12th and June 13th.

The tour has been a major success thus far with Lamar and SZA breaking all kinds of records. Earlier this week, Lamar tacked on several more concerts in Australia, although SZA won't be able to join him for those shows. There's stadium shows at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on December 3 and Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on December 10 as well as a run of performances for the Spilt Milk Festival between December 6th and 14th. Those will occur in Ballarat, Perth, Canberra and the Gold Coast, according to Billboard.

It's been a huge week for Lamar, who also took home several honors at the BET Awards on Monday night. He won Best Male Hip Hop Artist, as well as Album of the Year for GNX, Best Collaboration for "luther," and Video of the Year for "Not Like Us." “I ain’t been here in a long time, but I always kept it in my heart," he said on stage while accepting Album of the Year. "BET always makes sure its representing the culture right. I’ll always give my heart to BET."