Drake Allegedly Threatened Kendrick Lamar & His Team Behind The Scenes

BY Cole Blake
Oklahoma City Thunder v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 5: Drake walks off the court after the first half between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena on December 5, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
DJ Akademiks discussed the claims he heard from a member of Kendrick Lamar's team during a recent livestream.

DJ Akademiks says he spoke with someone from Kendrick Lamar's team who claims Drake allegedly sent them threatening voice messages during the height of the rappers' beef, last year. He explained the situation during a recent livestream, noting that he previously never heard Drake had spoken to Lamar or anyone on his team.

"You should've heard this n***a Drake. What he was saying to us before we whipped his ass. This is what he told me," Akademiks said. "Now, I'm gonna be honest with you. I never knew Drake speaking to anymore. Drake has told me he's never spoken to Dot directly, but I didn't know if he spoke to anybody else in and around Dot. Anthony Saleh, he confirms to me, 'Yes. Drake was sending voicenotes talking crazy, like he’s a mob boss.' That's what he says. He says Drake is saying to him, 'I’m gonna done you,' talking crazy like, 'You n****s is washed. You guys think you can finish ME?!?'"

Akademiks then said that the member of Lamar's team described "Not Like Us" as the "bomb," noting that Drake didn't send anymore voice messages after that.

As the clip of Akademiks has circulated on social media, fans have been laughing off the alleged threats. "Drake, the same fake mob boss that filed the federal lawsuit?" one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), referencing the defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group. Another added: "Imagine talking that spicy and then suing the label for not censoring the response."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Alleges Dave Free Asked Him If Drake Was Paying Him

Drake Kendrick Lamar Beef

DJ Akademiks' report about Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef comes amid rumors that the Toronto rapper is working on a new album, which many fans have theorized will be called Iceman. He recently used the word to caption a series of pictures on Instagram. He previously confirmed that he is working on another solo effort while streaming on Kick with Adin Ross as caught by Rolling Stone. “Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album,” Drake said, referencing $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. He added: “Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap.”

Earlier this month, Adin Ross came out and said the project is done. "I can't tell too much, but yes, the new album is going to be amazing," Ross said during a livestream. "The f**k you want me to say, bro? Yes, the new album, it's going to be really good. I think it's a very, very, very, very, very, very important album for Drake's career. And I'll explain why after. But that s**t tough."

Read More: Mal Claims Drake's New Album "Iceman" Has A "Bomb" On It

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
