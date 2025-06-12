DJ Akademiks says he spoke with someone from Kendrick Lamar's team who claims Drake allegedly sent them threatening voice messages during the height of the rappers' beef, last year. He explained the situation during a recent livestream, noting that he previously never heard Drake had spoken to Lamar or anyone on his team.

"You should've heard this n***a Drake. What he was saying to us before we whipped his ass. This is what he told me," Akademiks said. "Now, I'm gonna be honest with you. I never knew Drake speaking to anymore. Drake has told me he's never spoken to Dot directly, but I didn't know if he spoke to anybody else in and around Dot. Anthony Saleh, he confirms to me, 'Yes. Drake was sending voicenotes talking crazy, like he’s a mob boss.' That's what he says. He says Drake is saying to him, 'I’m gonna done you,' talking crazy like, 'You n****s is washed. You guys think you can finish ME?!?'"

Akademiks then said that the member of Lamar's team described "Not Like Us" as the "bomb," noting that Drake didn't send anymore voice messages after that.

As the clip of Akademiks has circulated on social media, fans have been laughing off the alleged threats. "Drake, the same fake mob boss that filed the federal lawsuit?" one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), referencing the defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group. Another added: "Imagine talking that spicy and then suing the label for not censoring the response."

Drake Kendrick Lamar Beef

DJ Akademiks' report about Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef comes amid rumors that the Toronto rapper is working on a new album, which many fans have theorized will be called Iceman. He recently used the word to caption a series of pictures on Instagram. He previously confirmed that he is working on another solo effort while streaming on Kick with Adin Ross as caught by Rolling Stone. “Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album,” Drake said, referencing $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. He added: “Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap.”