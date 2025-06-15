Drake Labels Canadian Politician Jagmeet Singh A "Goof" For Attending Kendrick Lamar's Toronto Concert

Kendrick Lamar and SZA brought the "Grand National Tour" to Drake's hometown of Toronto on Thursday and Friday night.

Drake called out the former leader of the New Democratic Party in Canada, Jagmeet Singh, after a picture surfaced of him attending Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour show in Toronto, last week. In doing so, he sent the politician a DM remarking, "You're a goof," and shared a screenshot of the interaction on his Instagram Story.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to Drake's antics. "And then he will swear everyone is against him when he’s making his own opp list longer & longer." one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another fan joked: "He individually texted all 36k people that were in attendance at the show and called them all goofies, and people say 'why do you hate Drake..'"

Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "Grand National Tour"

Kendrick Lamar and SZA performed two shows in Drake's hometown of Toronto at the city's Rogers Centre on June 12th and June 13th. The tour has been an absolute hit thus far, with the two artists breaking all kinds of records. Earlier in the week, Lamar announced several more concerts in Australia. SZA won't be able to join him for those shows, however.

Lamar and Drake began beefing last year, trading several diss tracks with one another before Lamar dropped the climactic, "Not Like Us." While there haven't been any diss tracks in 2025, that hasn't stopped the feud from generating headlines.

Most recently, DJ Akademiks claimed to have spoken with someone on Kendrick Lamar's team who alleged that Drake was sending them threatening voice messages during the height of the battle. "'You should've heard this n***a Drake. What he was saying to us before we whipped his ass.' This is what he told me," Akademiks said. "Now, I'm gonna be honest with you. I never knew Drake speaking to anymore. Drake has told me he's never spoken to Dot directly. But I didn't know if he spoke to anybody else in and around Dot. Anthony Saleh, he confirms to me, 'Yes. Drake was sending voicenotes talking crazy, like he’s a mob boss.' That's what he says. He says Drake is saying to him, 'I’m gonna done you,' talking crazy like, 'You n****s is washed. You guys think you can finish ME?!?'"

