One of the thousands of attendees at the concert was none other than Jagmeet Singh. Singh was the former leader of the NDP, a left-of-center political party in Canada. He is from Toronto, and simply wanted to take in a good show.

However, things eventually went sour as Drake DM'd the former party leader and called him a "goof." Subsequently, fans made fun of Drake for being sensitive about a matter that, quite frankly, doesn't actually matter.

Interestingly enough, Drake's message actually left Jagmeet Singh feeling pretty bad. So much so that the politician decided to apologize. He even threw in some OVO praise, for good measure.

Who is Jagmeet Singh?

"I went for SZA, not Kendrick," Singh began. "I was born in this city. I love this city. But real talk, I get it. I shouldn't have gone at all. OVO and Drake have lifted up this city and Canada. For me it'll always be Drake over Kendrick."

It has been a rough few months for Jagmeet Singh. Back in April, the NDP lost official party status after a poor showing in Canada's Federal election. With Donald Trump in office, Canadians opted to vote for Mark Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada. While Canadian elections are typically a three to four party race, this year, only two parties competed for power. The NDP feel behind, and with Singh losing his riding, he opted to step down as party leader.

Now, he finds himself being bullied into apologies by Drake. Moving forward, no one knows what is next for the former politician. By trade, he is a lawyer, so perhaps he will go back to practicing, very soon.