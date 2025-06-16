RJMrLA Reveals He Didn't Know The "Squabble Up" Music Video Was For Kendrick Lamar Until It Dropped

Press Conference For Snoop Dogg's "I Want To Thank Me Tour"
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 27: RJMRLA and Bentley the Pom attend the press conference for Snoop Dogg's "I Want To Thank Me Tour" on November 27, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harmony Gerber/Getty Images)
RJMrLA is gearing up for the release of a new album of his own, "OMMIO 4," which will be dropping on Friday, June 20th.

RJMrLA says he was hesitant to appear to Kendrick Lamar's music video for his GNX song, "Squabble Up," because the rapper's team wouldn't tell him which artist and which song the video was for. He explained how he was offered a role in the project during a recent livestream, which is circulating on social media.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of the stream on Instagram, fans in the comments section struggled to understand why it was done that way. "I need more context like how could he not know?" one user wrote. Others tried to break it down. "The majority of the people in that video didn’t know who they were doing the video for. They either had to say yes or no. Kendrick was not there when the scenes were shot," one user wrote. Another added: "A lot of videos and movies are made by editing and mixing filmed scenes together. So I can understand how he didn’t know."

RJMrLA previously told TMZ that he only learned it was a Kendrick Lamar music video when it released publicly on November 25, 2024. RJ previously worked with Lamar by performing his song "Get Rich," during The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert in Inglewood, last year.

RJMrLA's comments on working on the "Squabble Up" music video come as he prepares for the release of his new album, OMMIO 4. The project is dropping on Friday, June 20th. He already released the singles "Baby," and "Ramen."

Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "Grand National Tour"

As for Kendrick Lamar, he's been traveling on the Grand National Tour alongside SZA in recent months. The two made headlines for performing in Drake's hometown of Toronto, Canada, last week. Drake addressed the concerts by calling out the former leader of the NDP, Jagmeet Singh, for attending one of the shows. "You're a goof," he wrote in a direct message to him on social media.

Singh ended up putting out a statement to apologize for the move. "I went for SZA, not Kendrick," he wrote. "I was born in this city, I love this city. But real talk, I get it. I shouldn't have gone at all. OVO and Drake have lifted up this city and Canada. For me it'll always be Drake over Kendrick."

