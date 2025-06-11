Kendrick Lamar has added a new leg to his ongoing Grand National Tour which will see him travel to Australia for the first time since The Big Steppers Tour in 2022. According to Billboard, the new dates comprise stadium shows at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on December 3 and Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on December 10.

Additionally, he's on the lineup for the Spilt Milk Festival, which will take place across Ballarat, Perth, Canberra and the Gold Coast between December 6-14. That star-studded festival will also feature performances from Doechii, Schoolboy Q, Dominic Fike, Rebecca Black, and more.

Unfortunately, the new Australia dates won't feature Lamar's co-headliner for the rest of the Grand National Tour, SZA. The two are still performing on the North American leg of the tour, with their next shows set for Toronto, Canada on Thursday and Friday night. The tour has been a major success thus far with Lamar and SZA breaking all kinds of records.

Kendrick Lamar BET Awards

The Grand National Tour announcement comes after Kendrick Lamar had a huge night at the BET Awards on Monday. He took home several awards including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, as well as Album of the Year for GNX, Best Collaboration for "luther," and Video of the Year for "Not Like Us."