Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour does more than break stadium records, he is gifting fans up-close-and-personal moments backstage as well. The rap star took a moment to provide a woman, who goes by @obenewow on Tiktok, with a viral "bestie" moment behind-the-scenes after he noticed her energy during the show. The woman captioned the clip of her and Lamar as "besties now."

Kendrick Lamar could be seen posing for a photo. After the woman informed him it was a video, the rap star relaxed and complimented the woman on her energy during the show while saying what's up everyone watching the clip. "You did your stuff, you were rocking out there," Kendrick said to the fan as he exited the frame.

The woman captioned the clip, "POV: Kendrick notices you from the crowd. 2. Lets you come backstage to get this video. 3. Tells you 'you did your stuff'. 4. You are now besties."

The comments ranged from hilarious requests for a collaboration between the fan and rap star to complimenting the fan's energy. "So basically yall got a track together on the next album now," commented a Tiktok user.

Congratulating the lucky fan, a user commented, "Congratulations *tyrese voice* ! I wouldn’t have been able to hold the camera still lol this is my fan fiction dream lol. Omg were you in the pit or somewhere else?"

Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour

The U.S. leg of the Grand National Tour concluded on Wednesday (June 18) in Washington D.C. at the Northwest Stadium. Ari Lennox, a frequent collaborator of SZA, was in attendance.

The tour goes international in July after announcing an Australian leg of the tour last month. Kendrick and company will head to Germany, Scotland, U.K., Italy, and more. It will in on August 9 in Stockholm, Sweden. The tour is expected to achieve more milestones overseas.

Kendrick Lamar’s GNX has become a unstoppable in 2025, stacking accolades and breaking records across every major platform. At the 2025 BET Awards, the album earned Album of the Year, contributing to Lamar’s five wins, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration for “Luther” with SZA, Music Video of the Year, and Video Director of the Year.