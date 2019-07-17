barcelona
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy Reacts To Fan's Sign At "Renaissance" TourA fan in Barcelona held up a sweet sign for Blue Ivy.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearBeyonce Gives Merch To Fans Outside After Making Music History With Barcelona "RENAISSANCE" Concert53,000 attendees stepped out to witness Bey in all her glory last night.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Posts Fiery Vacation Bikini Snaps: "Bodying Barcelona"Whether she's modelling Mugler or bodying a bikini, MTS is always serving looks.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomShakira Fights Off Wild Boars During Attack In Barcelona: ReportA couple of wild boars attacked Shakira in a Barcelona park and ran off with her purse.By Joshua Robinson
- SportsLionel Messi To Sign With PSG, Says Goodbye To BarcelonaLionel Messi will play for a new team for the first time in his career.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLionel Messi Reportedly Negotiating With Another Legendary ClubLionel Messi is in high demand.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLionel Messi Parts Ways With Barcelona: ReportLionel Messi is moving on to a new team for the first time in his career.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLionel Messi Says He Wants To Play In The United StatesLionel Messi says he wants to play in the United States.By Cole Blake
- SportsLionel Messi To Stay At Barcelona, Despite DiscontentLionel Messi will stay with Barcelona.By Cole Blake
- MusicPrimavera Sound 2020 Line-Up: Tyler, The Creator, Young Thug, & MorePrimavera Sound has a stacked line-up this year.By Cole Blake
- NewsStream Booggz's New Fire-Filled EP "Woke Up In..."Booggz dropped some fire this week.By Cole Blake
- MusicMichael Jackson Impersonator Goes Viral For Uncanny Resemblance To King Of PopHis photos first began to circulate years ago.By Erika Marie
- SocietyMan Arrested At Barcelona Airport For Hiding $34K Worth Of Cocaine In ToupéeWe can't make this up. By Chantilly Post