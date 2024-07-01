Too Short Declares Kendrick Lamar The Winner: "We Can Retire Gangsta Drake"

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals
Too Short at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)
Too Short still loves "R&B Drake."

Too Short says Kendrick Lamar emerged victorious from his viral beef with Drake and loved the way the West Coast stood up for him. He discussed the feud with Billboard while walking the red carpet at the BET Awards on Sunday night.

“I like the way a lot of people stood up and rode with the homie [Lamar] in this one because it seemed like he was supposed to be the underdog,” Short said while referring to his fellow West Coast native. He added: “I think he held his own pretty good. I think that in this situation… none of us would dispute that this battle was amongst two really good artists.” Despite adding that both Lamar and Drake are  “two great artists,” he suggested  “gangsta Drake,” is over but “R&B Drake” is still “for the ladies.”

Kendrick Lamar Films "Not Like Us" Music Video In L.A.

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar dances during the music video shoot for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

From there, Short recalled the “most beautiful woman in the world” getting him hip to Drake back in 2007-2008. “The ladies are good judges of what good music is, they dictate a lot of stuff in the industry, so I say kudos to Drake cuz I wouldn’t have never knew about your music if it wasn’t for the baddest of the baddies,” he said. He recalled listening to the Comeback Season mixtape in particular. After the interview, Short performed his iconic song, "Blow The Whistle," on the red carpet. Check out his performance at the BET Awards below.

Too Short Takes Over The BET Awards Red Carpet

As for the latest in the beef, Lamar recently took to the streets of Los Angeles to film a music video for "Not Like Us." Be on the lookout for further updates on Too Short as well as Kendrick Lamar and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

