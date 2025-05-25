Atlanta maybe widely known for it's sound changing melting pop, but it has a thriving underground scene filled with soon-to-be superstar like diorVSyou.

Pasussus.99, the rising star's fifth project, delivers all the forward-thinking, refreshing creativity, and mangetic energy that will makes him the next up in today's hip-hop. Afar cry from his earlier music that showed potential but needed more work, the latest releases craves out his own lane to the top. The sound's growth appears disruptive, which is needed in today's rap.

“Pierce My Lungs” begins the album with a rock vibe. Then “West” has the rap star discussing life's many choices with a friend. The production switches up from time to time, allowing the artist to stretch his creativity.

Paussus.99 doesn’t just flex Dior’s growth—it proves he can be a part of the main conversation and still keep the vision tight. The production hits, the underground features fit, and his sound is growing.

At this pace, him and his 4ET posse could be the group to pick up with others like OFWGKTA, A$AP Mob, and YBN left off. The rap star's distinctive sound would be a perfect match for Playboi Carti's Opium Records, which features other Atlanta artists Destory Lonely and Ken Carson.

Until then, fans will be excited for diorVSyou's next release. It's safe to say that Paussus.99 will hold fans over until the next chapter.

With a growing fanbase and a series of well-received projects, diorVSyou continues to solidify his place in Atlanta's vibrant music scene.

Paussus.99 (EP) - diorVSyou

Official Tracklist