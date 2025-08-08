Gunna Says Goodbye To YSL With “The Last Wun”

The announcement of Gunna’s last album with YSL was met with a scathing comment from Young Thug on social media.

Gunna is ready to put the past behind him as he charts out the next era of his career, and it begins with his final album under YSL, titled The Last Wun. Although Young Thug shared a post on social media dismissing the album by his former friend, Gunna's latest album completes a popular series that has reached platinum status.

In 25 tracks, Gunna delivers hit singles “Won’t Stop” and “Him All Along.” The project pulls in heavyweight collaborators, including Offset, Wizkid, Asake, Burna Boy, and Nechie, creating a cross-continental mix of trap grit and global rhythms. For the cover art, Gunna enlisted Los Angeles painter Devon DeJardin, whose work reimagines the rapper as a stone sculpture.

The Last Wun completely serves the ties between Young Thug and Gunna. Jeffery and Wunna’s once-close bond has fractured under the weight of the ongoing YSL RICO case. The tension emerged after Gunna entered an Alford plea in December 2022, a legal move that allowed him to maintain innocence while accepting a conviction. Within Thug’s circle, the move was viewed by some as a betrayal, despite Gunna’s repeated denials of wrongdoing.

The Last Wun - Gunna

Official Tracklist

1. Many Nights

2. Let That Sink In

3. Just Say Dat

4. GP

5. Sakpase

6. At My Purest (feat. Offset)

7. Bitting My Game

8. Prototype

9. WGFT (feat. Burna Boy)

10. Forever Be Mine (feat. Wizkid)

11. Again

12. Endless

13. I Can’t Feel My Face (feat. Nechie)

14. Podcast

15. Club House

16. Satisfaction (feat. Asake)

17. Fuck Witcha Boy

18. On Me

19. Rare Occasion

20. Made For This Shit

21. CFWM

22. What They Thinking

23. Showed Em

24. Won’t Stop

25. Him All Along

