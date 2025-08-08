Gunna Says Goodbye To YSL With “The Last Wun”

Gunna is ready to put the past behind him as he charts out the next era of his career, and it begins with his final album under YSL, titled The Last Wun. Although Young Thug shared a post on social media dismissing the album by his former friend, Gunna's latest album completes a popular series that has reached platinum status.
In 25 tracks, Gunna delivers hit singles “Won’t Stop” and “Him All Along.” The project pulls in heavyweight collaborators, including Offset, Wizkid, Asake, Burna Boy, and Nechie, creating a cross-continental mix of trap grit and global rhythms. For the cover art, Gunna enlisted Los Angeles painter Devon DeJardin, whose work reimagines the rapper as a stone sculpture.
The Last Wun completely serves the ties between Young Thug and Gunna. Jeffery and Wunna’s once-close bond has fractured under the weight of the ongoing YSL RICO case. The tension emerged after Gunna entered an Alford plea in December 2022, a legal move that allowed him to maintain innocence while accepting a conviction. Within Thug’s circle, the move was viewed by some as a betrayal, despite Gunna’s repeated denials of wrongdoing.
The Last Wun - Gunna
Official Tracklist
1. Many Nights
2. Let That Sink In
3. Just Say Dat
4. GP
5. Sakpase
6. At My Purest (feat. Offset)
7. Bitting My Game
8. Prototype
9. WGFT (feat. Burna Boy)
10. Forever Be Mine (feat. Wizkid)
11. Again
12. Endless
13. I Can’t Feel My Face (feat. Nechie)
14. Podcast
15. Club House
16. Satisfaction (feat. Asake)
17. Fuck Witcha Boy
18. On Me
19. Rare Occasion
20. Made For This Shit
21. CFWM
22. What They Thinking
23. Showed Em
24. Won’t Stop
25. Him All Along