Gunna Gives Fans Much To Celebrate As Reactions To New Album "The Last Wun" Roll In

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 500 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Gunna Fans Reactions New Album The Last Wun Hip Hop News
Gunna performs during the "Lil Baby and Friends" tour at the FedExForum on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Lil Baby. © Ariel Cobbert/ Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Many Gunna fans also reminisced on his previous projects due to the new album "The Last Wun" reportedly being his final YSL offering.

Gunna has had a pretty killer run since the YSL RICO trial, and he's keeping on that path with his new album The Last Wun. At least, that's what fans are sharing on social media a few hours after the project's release, and the conversations seem pretty positive for the most part.

Among hardcore fans of the Georgia spitter, this record also means something special. It's reportedly his last under YSL, and collaboratively, it's one of his most diverse tracklists. Offset, Asake, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Nechie join as special guests, and 25 tracks provide a lot of material to enjoy.

However, other fans did not appreciate this behemoth of a tracklist or complained about the beat selection's repetitiveness. But these criticisms are common critiques from Wunna haters, so die-hards probably don't feel much surprise at that.

While not everything's peaches and cream on the Internet, The Last Wun seems to have resonated quite well with the fanbase. It's still very early in the discourse process, though. So perhaps this evolves significantly over the year, especially as the 32-year-old evolves past this point.

Read More: Young Thug Calls Out Snitching Rappers Amid Gunna Tensions

Gunna Young Thug Beef

Of course, one big part of all this discussion is the wider conversation around Gunna's YSL rift. His plea deal in the RICO case caused many folks within and outside of the collective to create significant distance, whereas others defended his loyalty. Most significantly for hip-hop listeners, the Young Thug friendship seems fractured beyond repair, although this is still more murky and vague than some fans give it credit for.

Nevertheless, we doubt any one studio album, song, or social media interaction will fully quell that debate. Also, Gunna's got more beef to handle outside of this situation, so he can be as busy as he wants to be.

Fan Reactions

At the end of the day, The Last Wun covers a lot. Even though the presentation seems right up the Wunna alley, fans seeking exactly that gratification will be satisfied here.

But we still have a whole weekend to bump this new album, and then the rest of the year. So don't jump to conclusions off first listen.

Read More: Gunna Continues His Health Journey By Becoming A Co-Owner Of Flerish Hydration

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
gunna-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-1 Music Gunna Shares Lengthy Tracklist And Features For New Album "The Last Wun" 4.6K
Gunna Release Date "The Last Wun" Hip Hop News Music Gunna Announces Release Date Of Final Album Under YSL “The Last Wun” 5.4K
Gunna Responds Young Thug Tweet Delete New Album Hip Hop News Music Gunna Responds To Young Thug's Scathing Tweet & Delete On New Album "The Last Wun" 3.4K
NHL: Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings Music Gunna Previews A Vibey Wizkid Collab Off Of "The Last Wun" 649
Comments 0