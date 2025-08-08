Gunna has had a pretty killer run since the YSL RICO trial, and he's keeping on that path with his new album The Last Wun. At least, that's what fans are sharing on social media a few hours after the project's release, and the conversations seem pretty positive for the most part.

Among hardcore fans of the Georgia spitter, this record also means something special. It's reportedly his last under YSL, and collaboratively, it's one of his most diverse tracklists. Offset, Asake, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Nechie join as special guests, and 25 tracks provide a lot of material to enjoy.

However, other fans did not appreciate this behemoth of a tracklist or complained about the beat selection's repetitiveness. But these criticisms are common critiques from Wunna haters, so die-hards probably don't feel much surprise at that.

While not everything's peaches and cream on the Internet, The Last Wun seems to have resonated quite well with the fanbase. It's still very early in the discourse process, though. So perhaps this evolves significantly over the year, especially as the 32-year-old evolves past this point.

Read More: Young Thug Calls Out Snitching Rappers Amid Gunna Tensions

Gunna Young Thug Beef

Of course, one big part of all this discussion is the wider conversation around Gunna's YSL rift. His plea deal in the RICO case caused many folks within and outside of the collective to create significant distance, whereas others defended his loyalty. Most significantly for hip-hop listeners, the Young Thug friendship seems fractured beyond repair, although this is still more murky and vague than some fans give it credit for.

Nevertheless, we doubt any one studio album, song, or social media interaction will fully quell that debate. Also, Gunna's got more beef to handle outside of this situation, so he can be as busy as he wants to be.

Fan Reactions

At the end of the day, The Last Wun covers a lot. Even though the presentation seems right up the Wunna alley, fans seeking exactly that gratification will be satisfied here.