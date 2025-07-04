Gunna Continues His Health Journey By Becoming A Co-Owner Of Flerish Hydration

Gunna performs onstsge during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Gunna announced intentions to become a co-owner of the wellness hydration company Flerish, and plans to help grow it in a crowded market.

Gunna announced on July 2 that he is becoming a co-owner of Flerish Hydration. Flerish is a "clean hydration" brand specializing in performance and health. The Atlanta rapper changed his lifestyle a few years ago after getting out of jail. He is much more focused on his individual health journey. Flerish launched in late 2024.

Avery Johnson Jr. (son of NBA champion and former head coach Avery Johnson) and venture capitalist Nick Nevins founded Flerish in 2023. It promotes natural hydration without artificial additives.

“I don’t put my name on just anything. Flerish is different, it’s clean, it works, and it’s become a part of my everyday lifestyle. I’m happy to be coming on board and look forward to the journey ahead,” Gunna said in the statement published through PR Newswire. His decision to invest in Flerish is right in line with his yearslong health journey.

Gunna Health Journey

“Right now, I’m focused,” Gunna said. “There’s no off switch. I needed something that supports me naturally and keeps me balanced and that’s exactly what Flerish does."

Gunna’s involvement is will expand the brand’s reach and appeal, especially among fans who've followed his music and lifestyle change. He has 32 million monthly Spotify listeners and over 5 million Instagram followers. The "clean hydration" market has seen rapid growth, due in large part to demand for alternatives to sugary drinks (i.e. Gatorade). Flerish is entering the market as one of those alternatives to sugary wellness drinks, offering a product that aligns with current health trends.

"Gunna is elevating every part of his life, and he's bringing that same energy to Flerish," said Avery Johnson Jr. in a statement of his own. "He's not just a face for the brand. He's a true partner and his vision will push us forward in powerful ways."

