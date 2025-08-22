Fitness has become a primary focus for rap star Gunna since his release from Fulton County jail in 2022 and he continues his journey with the announcement of a "Wunna Run 5k" marathon. The run will take place in Brooklyn, New York.

The free race, produced in partnership with NYCRUNS and Gunna’s nonprofit, Gunna’s Great Giveaway, invites runners of all experience levels to join him at the starting line. While there is no entry fee, participants can donate to charities of their choice through the platform. Those interested can register here.

Over the past several years, Gunna has embraced wellness, sharing workout regimens with fans and spotlighting fitness in his music video for “Won’t Stop.” His interest has extended to business, with investments in the hydration brand Flerish and the supplement company Cymbiotika.

Naturally, the 5k run connects to the release of the rap star's latest album, The Last Wun. The project's subject matter speaks to his survival in an industry that often prizes speed over longevity. The run represents personal growth, which Gunna has shown tremendously since he pled guilty and accepted a plea deal in the infamous YSL RICO trial.

Gunna 5k Run

The rap star's latest album has received heavy praise from fans and peers alike. Fat Joe reluctantly admitted to enjoying the album but felt conflicted, labeling Gunna a "rat." Joe and Jadakiss would discuss the album in the latest episode of their podcast.

By aligning an album rollout with health and activism, Gunna is reframing how artists connect with their audiences. The Last Wun may be his most personal project to date, but the upcoming 5K suggests that his vision extends beyond the studio. It remains unknown if other celebrities will be joining the run set for September 3 at 6 PM.