Gunna has faced rampant snitching allegations ever since taking an Alford plea in the YSL RICO case back in 2022. While he denies turning his back on his co-defendant Young Thug, many of his peers still have their doubts. This includes Fat Joe, who made his feelings known during a recent episode of the Joe & Jada Podcast. According to him, he actually likes the Georgia-born performer's new album The Last Wun, but he doesn't want to support him due to rumors that he's a "rat."

“My thing is now, you got some guys that are the hottest guys in the game. Rats," he began. "Like I get a phone call from somebody. He says, ‘Yo man, you got to check this album out.’ … Listen, ever since I assumed you a rat, your people ain’t f*cking with you no more. I’m off you no matter what you do.”

“I never went to see this guy one time in my life after he ratted because he violated the code," Joe continued. "I’ve been through this in my life. And so to see it so acceptable how everybody’s acting like, ‘Yo, it’s OK, it’s no problem, it’s good music. … Let’s separate the art form from what it is.'”

Gunna The Last Wun

Despite ongoing snitching allegations, Gunna's new project has been a commercial success. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, selling 80K album-equivalent units in its first week. It was the sixth time one of Gunna's albums debuted in the top three on the chart.

As for how Young Thug feels about all of this, he's remained fairly quiet, though fans have suspected tension brewing behind the scenes. It seems like he might be ready to address the situation head-on sometime in the near future, however, as evidenced by his verse on Lil Baby's upcoming album.