Gunna Announces 1st-Ever "WUNNA RUN 5K" Marathon In New York City
Gunna’s new album, The Last Wun, is the rap star final record with Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life record label.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
August 21, 2025