The last few years have been a roller coaster for Gunna. In 2022, he was arrested as part of a 56-count RICO indictment against Young Stoner Life Records. He was released a few months later after taking a plea deal, resulting in rampant rumors that he snitched on his co-defendant, Young Thug. He's denied this various times, but alleged underlying tension with his former collaborator has grown increasingly apparent since his own release from prison.

It looks like amid all of this, Gunna continues to look towards the future, as he recently announced his new album. The Last Wun is slated for release on August 8, per a tweet he shared today. Reportedly, it will feature 25 tracks and will be his final release under YSL.

During an interview with Uproxx in June, the Georgia-born performer was asked whether or not the LP has any particular theme or concept. "It's not a theme or a concept," he shared at the time. "When I create, I go with what I feel."

"I might approach an album not even knowing the title yet and it'll form," he continued. "It'll come to me just through life and just living. So, for this album in particular, it's no theme. It's in current time of what's happening with me." At this point, a tracklist and features have yet to be revealed, though Gunna did unveil the cover art for the new project. The Last Wun will follow his 2024 album, One Of Wun.