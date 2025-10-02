Young Thug Reveals His Surprising Atlanta Hip-Hop Mount Rushmore

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 565 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Atlanta Hip Hop Mount Rushmore Hip Hop News
Young Thug performs Sunday, May 26, at Neon Desert Music Festival. Neon Desert Music Festival 2019 043. © Briana Sanchez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Considering Young Thug's recent praise and pettiness towards several Atlanta rap OGs and peers, this Mount Rushmore is quite interesting.

Young Thug recently stopped by Adin Ross' stream to talk about his new album UY SCUTI, his current state of mind, many of his controversies, and a lot more. While he added new narratives in there such as his Diddy support, he also addressed his relationships concerning Atlanta hip-hop.

For those somehow unaware, a leaked interrogation video and leaked jail calls put Thugger in a tough spot in ATL. His feuds with some rappers (a few squashed, a few ongoing), as well as his comments about his rap OGs and peers (some praiseful, some disdainful), caused a lot of debate. But Young Thug's appreciation for his colleagues manifested in a pretty curious way: an Atlanta hip-hop Mount Rushmore debate with Ross.

Here's Thug's list, as caught by OnThinIce on Twitter: himself, of course; Future; Playboi Carti; and most shockingly, André 3000. Let's go one by one.

Spider calls himself King Spider, so there's no surprise there. Pluto's indelible influence and artistry spans decades and eras of ATL rap, although Young Thug's supposed tensions with Future make this a very interesting pick.

The Opium boss is leading Atlanta right now – and hip-hop, for that matter, whether you like it or not – so that's nothing new. Some folks responded to this pick by bringing up more long-standing and influential names like T.I., Gucci Mane, etc. But the new generation needs a spot.

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Opens Up About Drake, OVO, Regrets, & Kendrick Lamar

Are Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Together?

However, what really raised eyebrows was Young Thug picking André 3000. This is because he has criticized 3 Stacks in the past and claimed he didn't put anyone on during a leaked jail call, which is frankly ridiculous. Nevertheless, maybe this is the 34-year-old's way of showing respect and recanting his previous assessments. Or it's just for the politics.

Either way, Young Thug's got larger issues to deal with. He recently revealed that all of this drama did result in his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist breaking up with him.

That cheating scandal meant that this split was only a matter of time for some gossipy fans. Hopefully it all works out in the end, and Thug can reconnect with his ATL Mount Rushmore and many others.

Read More: Young Thug Admits He's Unlikely To Speak With Gunna Any Time Soon

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Young Thug leaked phone calls jail Music A Comprehensive Guide To Young Thug's Leaked Jail Calls 12.7K
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event Music Young Thug's Explosive & Emotional Big Bank Interview: 5 Key Takeaways 3.9K
Young Thug YSL Trial Music Young Thug's Triumphant Return To The Stage Post-Jail: Tracing His Steps Since The YSL Trial 3.7K
Young Thug Firing Team Rod Wave UY SCUTI Verse Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Firing Members Of His Team For Axing Rod Wave's "UY SCUTI" Verse 4.9K
Comments 1