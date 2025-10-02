Young Thug Reveals His Surprising Atlanta Hip-Hop Mount Rushmore

Young Thug recently stopped by Adin Ross' stream to talk about his new album UY SCUTI, his current state of mind, many of his controversies, and a lot more. While he added new narratives in there such as his Diddy support, he also addressed his relationships concerning Atlanta hip-hop.

For those somehow unaware, a leaked interrogation video and leaked jail calls put Thugger in a tough spot in ATL. His feuds with some rappers (a few squashed, a few ongoing), as well as his comments about his rap OGs and peers (some praiseful, some disdainful), caused a lot of debate. But Young Thug's appreciation for his colleagues manifested in a pretty curious way: an Atlanta hip-hop Mount Rushmore debate with Ross.

Here's Thug's list, as caught by OnThinIce on Twitter: himself, of course; Future; Playboi Carti; and most shockingly, André 3000. Let's go one by one.

Spider calls himself King Spider, so there's no surprise there. Pluto's indelible influence and artistry spans decades and eras of ATL rap, although Young Thug's supposed tensions with Future make this a very interesting pick.

The Opium boss is leading Atlanta right now – and hip-hop, for that matter, whether you like it or not – so that's nothing new. Some folks responded to this pick by bringing up more long-standing and influential names like T.I., Gucci Mane, etc. But the new generation needs a spot.

Are Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Together?

However, what really raised eyebrows was Young Thug picking André 3000. This is because he has criticized 3 Stacks in the past and claimed he didn't put anyone on during a leaked jail call, which is frankly ridiculous. Nevertheless, maybe this is the 34-year-old's way of showing respect and recanting his previous assessments. Or it's just for the politics.

Either way, Young Thug's got larger issues to deal with. He recently revealed that all of this drama did result in his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist breaking up with him.