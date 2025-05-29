Katt Williams Enjoys His New Job As Lil Baby's New Manager In Hilarious "WHAM" Tour Trailer

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 1077 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Vulture Festival Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Comedian Katt Williams attends the 2024 Vulture Festival Los Angeles at Nya Studios on November 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Katt Williams has collaborated with several Atlanta artists other than Lil Baby, including Childish Gambino.

Lil Baby and Katt Williams are the new must-see comedic duo in the rap star's new trailer to kick off his anticipated WHAM World Tour.

As BigXThaPlug's "The Largest" plays in the background, Katt Williams begins his new role as Lil Baby's manager by roaming the rap star's Architectural Digest-profiled home. Putting on Baby's robe and jewelry, Williams recounts all of the rapper's accolades as tour dates display across the screen.

Williams and Baby meet up in a common area of the house and have a hilarious conversation about the upcoming tour. Lil Baby questions how Williams got in his home with the comedian providing a hilarious response. "I come when the money come," says Katt Williams.

Lil Baby shows off his impressive money counting technique while Williams begins his role as manager and answer promoters phone calls. The comedian runs off approvals and denials on touring particulars. Lil Baby continues to question Williams about wearing his clothes and touching his jewelry. The rap star admits he is ready to begin the world tour.

More: Lil Baby Poses With His Lil Baby In Givenchy & Balenciaga

Lil Baby Wham

Fans fell in love with the trailer immediately, according to the social media comments. "!!! Don’t play with Baby! Let’s go Wham!," commented a fan about the trailer on YouTube.

Others would fill the YouTuber comments with heart emojis, lines from the trailer, and more. "We don't do 200k an occasion anymore," comments a fan in reference to Katt's mention at the end of the trailer, while another fan, referencing other lines from Katt, wrote, "I come when the money come."

The exciting comments were also met with tour stop demands. Not seeing a city near them, a fan commented an hour after the trailer was release, "WHAM you need to tour around Europe including Africa cuz @Lil baby you got a lot of fans dying to see you 4PF IJU."

Stateside, another fan wrote, "Damn no Tampa but I'll slide to MIA."

Accompanying Lil Baby on the world tour is new rap stars BigXThaPlug, Pluto, and Loe Shimmy. The WHAM World Tour kicks off in Houston on June 3, then Dallas on June 5.

More: Lil Baby "WHAM" Review

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 60.7K
Birthday Bash Concert After Party Hosted by Lil Baby Music Lil Baby Previews "WHAM" Album From The Block With "Streets Colder" 1.7K
Syndication: Desert Sun Music Lil Baby Announces Four-Month Long World Tour For "WHAM" 1.7K
lil-baby Mixtapes Lil Baby Drops His Best Album To Date With Hard-Hitting "WHAM" 4.5K