Lil Baby and Katt Williams are the new must-see comedic duo in the rap star's new trailer to kick off his anticipated WHAM World Tour.

As BigXThaPlug's "The Largest" plays in the background, Katt Williams begins his new role as Lil Baby's manager by roaming the rap star's Architectural Digest-profiled home. Putting on Baby's robe and jewelry, Williams recounts all of the rapper's accolades as tour dates display across the screen.

Williams and Baby meet up in a common area of the house and have a hilarious conversation about the upcoming tour. Lil Baby questions how Williams got in his home with the comedian providing a hilarious response. "I come when the money come," says Katt Williams.

Lil Baby shows off his impressive money counting technique while Williams begins his role as manager and answer promoters phone calls. The comedian runs off approvals and denials on touring particulars. Lil Baby continues to question Williams about wearing his clothes and touching his jewelry. The rap star admits he is ready to begin the world tour.

Lil Baby Wham

Fans fell in love with the trailer immediately, according to the social media comments. "!!! Don’t play with Baby! Let’s go Wham!," commented a fan about the trailer on YouTube.

Others would fill the YouTuber comments with heart emojis, lines from the trailer, and more. "We don't do 200k an occasion anymore," comments a fan in reference to Katt's mention at the end of the trailer, while another fan, referencing other lines from Katt, wrote, "I come when the money come."

The exciting comments were also met with tour stop demands. Not seeing a city near them, a fan commented an hour after the trailer was release, "WHAM you need to tour around Europe including Africa cuz @Lil baby you got a lot of fans dying to see you 4PF IJU."

Stateside, another fan wrote, "Damn no Tampa but I'll slide to MIA."