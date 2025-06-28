Lil Baby Fashooo Admits To The Aftermath Of His $10 Million Miami Airbnb Rental From Influencer Gabriel Reck

In Lil Baby’s WHAM world tour trailer, he displays his nonchalant demeanor, but a viral clip of his last stay at an Airbnb over the weekend confirms it in real time.

Multiple outlets reported on Friday (June 27) that a TikTok video from travel influencer Gabriel Reck revealed the aftermath of a $10 million Airbnb stay allegedly linked to the “Sum 2 Prove” hitmaker’s crew. Rather than deny or deflect, Lil Baby owned the situation with a brief confirmation: “Thats us fashooo.”

His no-nonsense response only added to the moment’s momentum while reinforcing his signature unbothered attitude. The clip gave fans a glimpse of Baby’s rockstar lifestyle.

Reck’s footage showed the luxury home in chaos. The six-bedroom mansion was scattered with personal items and trash. Each room held at least one, sometimes ten pairs of sneakers.

Over a dozen Nike Air Force 1s were piled among clothes and clutter. The fridge brimmed with junk food. PlayStation controllers were strewn across the floor. Most alarming, the floors were dotted with bullets.

Lil Baby Airbnb

When Reck lifted a pillow to reveal something censored by TikTok, viewers speculated it was a gun. The clip quickly drew millions of views as fans debated what happened inside.

According to Reck, Baby’s team didn’t ask for anything left behind. He either gives away, sells, or lets the cleaning staff decide what to do with the leftovers. What could have stirred controversy for others seemed to roll off Lil Baby.

While the Airbnb buzz ripples through social media, Baby continues to move forward. The WHAM tour supports the Atlanta native’s latest album. The tour includes Rob49, Loe Shimmy, and Pluto. Following WHAM is Lil Baby’s previously announced second album of 2025, Dominique.

Talking to Complex, Baby shared that his next album will be more personal. "Just more heartfelt and more direct with talking about certain subjects," he said. "I just was damn near warming up again [on WHAM], and Dominique is more strategic. Dominique is more of a grown sound."

Recognizing his rap persona differs from his real life, he continued: “Lil Baby is something I created," he continued. "But I kind of grew out of that stage. WHAM is [a persona] I created, and Dominique is [a persona] I created. WHAM is in the middle of Lil Baby and Dominique. So Dominique is going to be like the more 30-year-old me.”