Lil Baby Fashooo Admits To The Aftermath Of His $10 Million Miami Airbnb Rental From Influencer Gabriel Reck

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 837 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Lil Baby attends Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Lil Baby original WHAM Tour line-up included BigXThaPlug and NLE Choppa. BigX would exit the world tour following a leg injury.

In Lil Baby’s WHAM world tour trailer, he displays his nonchalant demeanor, but a viral clip of his last stay at an Airbnb over the weekend confirms it in real time. 

Multiple outlets reported on Friday (June 27) that a TikTok video from travel influencer Gabriel Reck revealed the aftermath of a $10 million Airbnb stay allegedly linked to the “Sum 2 Prove” hitmaker’s crew. Rather than deny or deflect, Lil Baby owned the situation with a brief confirmation: “Thats us fashooo.” 

His no-nonsense response only added to the moment’s momentum while reinforcing his signature unbothered attitude. The clip gave fans a glimpse of Baby’s rockstar lifestyle. 

Reck’s footage showed the luxury home in chaos. The six-bedroom mansion was scattered with personal items and trash. Each room held at least one, sometimes ten pairs of sneakers. 

Over a dozen Nike Air Force 1s were piled among clothes and clutter. The fridge brimmed with junk food. PlayStation controllers were strewn across the floor. Most alarming, the floors were dotted with bullets. 

MORE: Lil Baby Poses With His Lil Baby In Givenchy & Balenciaga

Lil Baby Airbnb

When Reck lifted a pillow to reveal something censored by TikTok, viewers speculated it was a gun. The clip quickly drew millions of views as fans debated what happened inside.

According to Reck, Baby’s team didn’t ask for anything left behind. He either gives away, sells, or lets the cleaning staff decide what to do with the leftovers. What could have stirred controversy for others seemed to roll off Lil Baby. 

While the Airbnb buzz ripples through social media, Baby continues to move forward. The WHAM tour supports the Atlanta native’s latest album. The tour includes Rob49, Loe Shimmy, and Pluto. Following WHAM is Lil Baby’s previously announced second album of 2025, Dominique

Talking to Complex, Baby shared that his next album will be more personal. "Just more heartfelt and more direct with talking about certain subjects," he said. "I just was damn near warming up again [on WHAM], and Dominique is more strategic. Dominique is more of a grown sound."

Recognizing his rap persona differs from his real life, he continued: “Lil Baby is something I created," he continued. "But I kind of grew out of that stage. WHAM is [a persona] I created, and Dominique is [a persona] I created. WHAM is in the middle of Lil Baby and Dominique. So Dominique is going to be like the more 30-year-old me.”

The next album's release date remains unknown, but set for a late 2025 release on Quality Control.

MORE: Lil Baby's Friend Allegedly Scams BenDaDonn & Jay Cinco Out Of $5K Over Gambling Session

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 65.9K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.5K
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Music Lil Baby Has Frightening Run-In With A Fan During Meet & Greet 2.6K
2024 Vulture Festival Los Angeles Music Katt Williams Enjoys His New Job As Lil Baby's New Manager In Hilarious "WHAM" Tour Trailer 7.3K