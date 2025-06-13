Lil Baby has one more album to drop this year, but he could probably find success in the streaming world if he ever quits music. His recent appearance on Adin Ross', N3on's, BenDaDonn's, and other livestreams was notable for quite a few reasons, and not all of them are positive.

At one point, Ben confronted the Atlanta rapper because one of Baby's friends allegedly scammed him and Jay Cinco out of $5K while gambling. It seems like folks were mostly having a laugh about it, but DaDonn wanted his money back and explained why it was a big deal.

No Jumper caught the whole thing on Instagram, but it's still unclear exactly what happened. Sure, Lil Baby has had viral influencer confrontations before, but this doesn't really have much of an explanation. Nevertheless, BenDaDonn said he wasn't trying to be tough with Baby or anything. Rather, he was just annoyed that his friend allegedly didn't give him the respect of assuming he would pay up in good faith.

However, Lil Baby had his own complaints when it came to these livestream interactions. At one point, Adin Ross said something on camera that Baby wanted to keep private.

Read More: Kanye West Reportedly Left The Diddy Trial After Just About Half An Hour

Regardless, it seems like everyone involved had a good time despite the hiccups here and there. The rise of streaming's popularity and its consistent hip-hop crossovers over the years probably means that many more collabs are to come. Hopefully for next time, everyone involved has privacy and scamming rules more clear.

Elsewhere, Lil Baby is sharpening his pen before he drops his next 2025 album, Dominique. He recently provided a guest feature on the Tha Carter VI bonus cut "Momma Don't Worry" alongside Lil Wayne and Future.

We don't know when the new project will come out, but we're ready for it whenever it does. Let's hope it's even better than WHAM.

Meanwhile, Lil Baby fans can't wait either for this drop. But sometimes, their excitement can go a bit too far. A fan recently ran up to him at a meet and greet before falling over, and it was almost a frightening situation.