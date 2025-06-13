Lil Baby Smacks Adin Ross For Airing Out His Business On Stream

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Mar 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; American rapper and singer Lil Baby on the sideline as the Boston Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Adin Ross and N3on's livestream was quite eventful, as they even ran into Young Thug during their recent Lil Baby hangout with many more.

Lil Baby has had a couple of viral influencer interactions throughout his career, although Adin Ross and N3on learned his boundaries the hard way. The two streamers recently linked up and met a whole bunch of people, including Young Thug and Tyler Herro. However, at one point of their shindigs, they forgot about some important rules.

As caught by AdinUpdate on Twitter, Baby, Adin, N3on, and others were outside at a certain point and the rapper was seemingly making his way out. He went up to Ross for a private conversation off camera in which he allegedly told him that he was going to shoot dice with Herro.

How do we know this? Because Adin Ross said it out loud on the stream, and the Atlanta MC smacked him for it. Adin apologized and looked embarrassed, but it seems like nothing else happened after that.

At least this wasn't like the scary situation Lil Baby faced earlier this month. A meet-and-greet session led a female fan to rush him and fall over. She seemed okay, but it was definitely not what anyone was expecting, even from hardcore fans.

Lil Baby Concert

Elsewhere, Lil Baby is currently on tour, and his recent hometown stop in Atlanta was a pretty massive affair. He brought out YFN Lucci after his turbulent legal saga, seemingly squashing some rumored beef among various MCs in the city. Other special guest who joined the show are Quavo, Sexyy Red, PLUTO, Yung L.A., Rob49, and Young Dro.

As for the streamer, Adin Ross has some unexpected drama to handle. An alleged shooting outside of his boxing event led to a Miami warrant for the arrest of Antonio Brown. Authorities accused him of alleged attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a man twice outside the event.

With how popular streaming is these days, we imagine that this won't be Ross and Baby's last interaction, and the former will have many more rappers to have viral moments with. But hopefully for next time, everyone involved knows the rules about walking off camera, keeping quiet, and leaving personal business out of otherwise controlled environments.

