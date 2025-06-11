Lil Baby Taunts Jack Doherty By Snatching His Chain At The Club

Lil Baby couldn't resist messing with Jack Doherty as his chain was up for grabs in his eyes with seemingly no security in sight.

Lil Baby was up to some mischievous behavior with streamer and content creator Jack Doherty at a club recently. The Atlanta rapper and 21-year-old were vibing together inside the establishment, but the former decided to mess with the youngster. 

In a couple of clips caught by No Jumper, the WHAM creative can be seen plotting on how to take Jack’s expensive chain off of his neck. Eventually, he decided to lean in and strike a conversation with him to distract him. 

While talking in his ear, Lil Baby works his magic with one hand and eventually comes away with the jewelry. Doherty still noticed as he saw his chain swing and make its way into the rapper’s pocket. 

He had a surprised look on his face but there was nothing he could do about it. Adding insult to injury, Lil Baby gave him a noogie, disrespecting him even further. But Jack Doherty was eventually done with the fun and games.

In a separate clip, the streamer confronts his pal outside of the club and begs for his piece back. “Bro, I need my chain, bro,” he says to Lil Baby who’s got a cheeky smile on his face. “No, I need that chain, dog,” Doherty says as the hitmaker continues to troll him. 

Ultimately, he doesn’t get it back. The star MC tells him to “call the police” before driving away in his G-Wagon with the chain in his clutches. 

Read More: Megan, Halle, & Cassie Spoke Up — And Got Doubted

Jack Doherty & Lil Baby

The internet had a great time watching this clip as many were cackling at Lil Baby’s actions. “Definitely not the first time either [laughing emojis] a heist that smooth takes practice,” one IG user writes. Another adds, “They been told lil bruh to get better security [laughing emoji].”

“Took bruh chain then rubbed his head and played it off [laughing emojis] cold piece of work boii[laughing emojis],” says lxrdtycoon_. 

This is not the first time that Jack Doherty has been teased for his relationship with Lil Baby. Some believe that the former is just trying to buy friendships, and it began when he got the “Freestyle” artist to perform at his 21st birthday party. 

Reportedly, he paid $200,000 for a seven-song set list and it led people to comment things like, “Jack Dorky clout chasing again, what else is new.” Others took shots at Baby too, though. Some called him out for looking completely disinterested in the performance and that he was desperate for a check. 

Read More: Justin Bieber & Hailey Relationship Timeline: From Fan Tweets To Family Life

