- MusicFivio Foreign Shoots Down Chain-Snatching RumorFivio has confirmed that the chain never left his neck.By Noah Grant
- MusicFivio Foreign's Got His Chain SnatchedLooks like Fivio's chain going on a greasy neck tour.By James Jones
- Pop CultureVideo Of Trae Tha Truth & Friends Jumping Z-Ro Surfaces Online, Disputing Former's "Family Business" CommentsThe receipts are in, and it seems as though Trae isn't so truthful after all.By Hayley Hynes
- GramFreddie Gibbs Snaps After Benny The Butcher Flashes One Of His Chains On TwitterThe feud between Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher continues.By Aron A.
- MusicAsian Doll Gets Into A Physical Altercation After Attempted Chain Snatch: WatchAsian Doll defended herself after someone tried to take her jewelry.By Rex Provost
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Responds To Benny The Butcher Chain Snatching RumorsFreddie Gibbs took to Instagram to show off the chains that were rumored to have been snatched by Benny the Butcher associates.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureTwitter Reacts To Freddie Gibbs Being Jumped By Benny The Butcher Associates RumoursFreddie and Benny have been going back and forth for months now.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicQuando Rondo Responds To Claims He Stole King Von's ChainIn the second part of Quando Rondo's interview with Angela Yee, he responds to rumors that he snatched King Von's chain on the night of the fatal shooting. By Aron A.
- AnticsStunna 4 Vegas Addresses Chain Robbery: "Nobody Snatched No Chain From Me"Stunna 4 Vegas says that his chains were not snatched off his neck but that a car was stolen with his jewelry inside of it.By Alex Zidel
- BeefA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Loses All Respect For Lil Tjay After Alleged Chain SnatchingLil Tjay allegedly snatched a Highbridge chain from one of A Boogie wit da Hoodie's boys, leading to the rapper responding.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOMB Peezy Addresses Alleged Chain Snatching: "A N---a Know What It Is With Me"A masked individual claimed responsibility for the alleged chain snatching of OMB Peezy in OKC.By Devin Ch
- MusicYBN Almighty Jay Reportedly Robbed Skinnyfromthe9's Jewelry & CashYBN Almighty Jay is currently on police radar. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMan Attempts To Snatch Young Dolph's Chain, Catches Beatdown InsteadThe man caught a beatdown to the dulcet tones of Ella Mai. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYG Arrested For Las Vegas Chain Robbery: ReportYG has been released on $20K bail.By Alex Zidel
- MusicHoodrich Pablo Juan Allegedly Jumped By Rich Shootas & Gets Chain SnatchedHoodrich Pablo Juan does not love getting jumped.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Dares Anyone To Snatch His ChainTekashi 6ix9ine audaciously dares goons and fans alike to come snatch his chain.By Devin Ch
- MusicFetty Wap's Chain Snatching Suspect ArrestedFetty Wap's rival Raheem "Fuzz" Thomas was arrested again, this time for chain snatching.By hnhh
- MusicFetty Wap's Crew Apparently Fired The First Shots In Last Weekend's ShootoutFetty Wap's team reportedly shot first during a Gunfight at OK Corral-like incident.By hnhh
- MusicFetty Wap Reportedly Not Filing Police Report Following Yesterday's RobberyFetty Wap is going to let the streets handle the situation & suspect Raheem Thomas.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBlac Youngsta Buys Back Shy Glizzy's Chain For $10,000Memphis chain-snatchers sold Shy Glizzy's "Glizzy Gang" chain to CMG artist Blac Youngsta for $10,000. By Angus Walker