Lil Baby Goes Viral For Flirty Fan Encounter At Club

Recently, one Lil Baby fan got more than she bargained for during one of his club appearances, and the moment was quick to go viral. In a TikTok video posted by the fan earlier this week, who goes by Tessa, the rapper is seen wrapping his arms around her as he performs "Freestyle" in her ear.

“Pov: lil baby sings ur fave song to u," she captioned the post, per The Shade Room. Tessa, along with the rest of the crowd, appeared to be having the time of their lives. She even went on to make a light-hearted reference to the viral moment in another TikTok. It shows her lip-syncing Mariah Carey’s hit song, "Obsessed."

This too gained traction, as social media users suspected it could have been a reference to a flirty comment he left under her video. “Tessssssaaaaa," he wrote. “Dominiqueee,” she replied, using his government name.

“He on his chris brown,“ one social media user says of Lil Baby's viral moment with Tessa. “They cute 😂😍,” someone else writes.

Lil Baby "WHAM" Tour

Lil Baby's cozy interaction with the fan comes just a few weeks into his "WHAM" world tour. He kicked the tour off at the beginning of this month, and it's scheduled to conclude in October. The North American leg of the tour ends with a show in Los Angeles later this week. So far, he's performed in cities like Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Baltimore, Detroit, and more.

It looks like the tour has gotten pretty wild too. Last week, travel influencer Gabriel Reck took to TikTok to reveal the alleged aftermath of the artist and his crew's brief stay at his $10 million Airbnb. The video shows several pairs of shoes, PlayStation controllers, food, clothes, bullets, and other personal belongings allegedly strewn about the six-bedroom mansion.

Lil Baby didn't appear fazed by the mess either, shamelessly owning up to it in Reck's comments section. “Thats us fashooo,” the performer wrote simply earlier this week.