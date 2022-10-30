As the Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj loves to get her flowers. She recently performed at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse show in New Jersey, where she was able to perform her biggest songs for some of her biggest fans. A recent performance at Philly saw her show off her flexibility on stage. She was going hard to rep her home city of New York and her connections to Atlanta rap, and she knew just the right people to show it. Nicki brought out 2 Chainz and Fivio Foreign to perform as special guests during the show.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: Music artist Nicki Minaj performs on stage at Citi Field on September 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The first thing people noticed was Nicki’s amazing green fit, complete with dyed hair and looking like a dripped-out professional MC. Her show was filled with hits like “Truffle Butter,” “Moment 4 Life,” and “Super Freaky Girl,” and her eccentric and attention-demanding performance brought them to life.

Fivio hopped on stage to perform his hit song with the Barb: “We Go Up.” Videos of the performance indicate it was electric, with Fivio’s commanding live voice taking over his more measured performance on the track. Nicki was feeling his energy, working in her own ad-libs and lyric matches into his verse as he spit for the crowd. Nicki’s really been on that drill wave to rep her city’s sound, and it’s a style she flows over effortlessly.

Nicki’s other guest, however, was there to bring it back for older fans. 2 Chainz emerged under stage lights to perform “Beez in the Trap,” which is one of the classic Nicki hits from the Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded era. 2 Chainz seemed to be having just as much fun on stage with the song as he was when he recorded it. His voice is just perfect to hear in a live setting, with the right blend of charisma and clarity to sink audiences in.

In other Nicki news, she’s been caught in a bit of a weird beef with Megan Thee Stallion, Teyana Taylor, and Tasha K after the latter gossiped about Meg and Teyana on a live session with the “Anaconda” star. While she’s not directly involved in that debacle, she was beefing with Latto recently over Grammy nominee categorizations, even if she won’t let it stop her from going to the party. That’s just the Nicki way: “I feel like I am in a really good space and therefore, why not? Why not put on a beautiful dress and cover my big boobs and show off my big old butt. Why not go and flaunt it?”