Even after her tumultuous feud with Latto over Grammy nominations took the internet by storm earlier this month, Nicki Minaj has confirmed to E! News that she will, in fact, attend the prestigious award ceremony if she’s nominated, despite her previous complaints about the categorical placement of her “Super Freaky Girl” song.

In her initial rant, the “Queen of Rap” aired out her feelings over her latest single being moved to the Pop category for consideration, while Latto’s “Big Energy” remains in Rap.

The drama between the two resulted in audio from a tense phone call surfacing online, during which Minaj lashed out at the 23-year-old rapper for speaking about how the newer generation of female rappers is “flourishing” right now, as opposed to the past when the mother of one was the primary name in the spotlight.

Things have since cooled down between the two artists, and the 39-year-old has gone on to chat with Justin Sylvester about her plans for the upcoming Grammys. “Yeah, why not? I’m not a coward,” she responded when asked if she will be attending the event.

“I feel like I am in a really good space and therefore, why not? Why not put on a beautiful dress and cover my big boobs and show off my big old butt. Why not go and flaunt it?”

Nicki Minaj performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for MTV)

The “Barbie Dreams” hitmaker went on to suggest that her initial comments about the category switch weren’t as serious as many people thought. “I think sometimes people think that I’m more ‘angry’ than I am,” the rap diva told E!.

“I could be heated about something right now or this second and five minutes from now, I’ll forget about what I just spoke about,” she admitted, though she won’t miss out on an opportunity to speak her truth. “I put in a lot of work,” she reminded fans.

“I own the right to speak on my own workplace, my own culture. I owned it. You know why? I sit down myself. I put together my own music. I write my own songs. I sit there with every mix of the song, the master. I am so much more into music than just a few raps or lines on the song.”

Even if Minaj doesn’t happen to win a Grammy at the forthcoming ceremony, she noted that “there are a lot of artists that [she] would love to see win for the first time.”

Even if Minaj doesn't happen to win a Grammy at the forthcoming ceremony, she noted that "there are a lot of artists that [she] would love to see win for the first time."

