Nicki Minaj has been in the rap game for so long that she has become a household name. From Pink Friday to Queen, Nicki, born Onika Tanya Maraj, has not seized to evolve over the years.

Still, after decades in the industry, the 39-year-old has not been dropping music, interacting with fans, traveling the world, and performing in front of thousands of screaming fans. In fact, her recent on-stage set has the internet talking.

While in Philadelphia, the mother of one put on a show at Power House, one of the biggest hip-hop festivals in the country. With an artist lineup consisting of GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, Ice Spice, and others, the Barb was definitely in her element.

During her performance, Nicki wore one of her signature hairstyles– long, straightened bundles with a blunt bang. Dressed in a tight-fitting, rainbow-patterned one-piece, the attire gripped her skin and showed off her curves eloquently. Additionally, she set the look off with a pair of brown thigh-high boots.

While her outfit turned heads, it wasn’t what garnered social media users’ attention– it was her act.

Several clips went viral that displayed Nicki showing off her moves. In one video, she laid on her back and spread her legs open as far as they could go. Following this, she lay on her side and attempted to put one leg behind her head.

While many people critiqued her moves, Nicki herself shared a video of the routine with no remorse. At the beginning of the clip, the New York native squatted in the boots, which featured extremely skinny high heels, and rotated her hips on stage.

Nonetheless, she seemed to have enjoyed herself because she spoke about the event online. “#Philly I love you so much. You have no idea… thank you to everyone @ Power 99 for not cutting my mic. thank you for having me. brought back so many great memories,” she wrote.