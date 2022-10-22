Tasha K is a popular YouTuber who dishes out alleged gossip about people in the entertainment industry. From spreading rumors about the musicians to ridiculing actor’s on their life choices, the socialite managed to gain a lot of popularity from spilling tea.

However, her words got her into trouble after she was sued by Cardi B for defamation. After alleging that she had sexually transmitted diseases and participated in vulgar activities, Tasha K was taken to court. Ultimately, she lost the case and was told to pay Cardi $3.8 million in damages.

Nonetheless, the loss has not stopped her from saying what she wants. Yesterday (October 21), she dragged several women into the mix. While on live with Nicki Minaj, the YouTuber hinted that Megan Thee Stallion had fallen out with songstress Teyana Taylor.

When telling Nicki what her latest episode was about, Tasha stated, “We were just talking about Megan. You know she f*cked up Teyana’s house; Teyana had to sell that house.”

As she detailed the alleged incident, Nicki sat with a confused look on her face, unaware of what Tasha was talking about. “Am I confused… you said we were talking about Teyana Taylor,” Nicki asked.

Tasha explained what she meant but did not go into as much detail as she did in her two-hour-long video.

Ultimately, she alleged that because Megan Thee Stallion could not get approved for a house in Los Angeles, Teyana Taylor let her rent one of her homes. Following this, Megan went live and showed off the premises, resulting in it getting vandalized. Additionally, Tasha reported that Megan left the home without paying rent.

Furthermore, Megan Thee Stallion tweeted “Weird [eye rolling emoji]” after clips of Nicki and Tasha K on IG live started to float around social media.