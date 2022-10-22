Earlier today, it was reported that Tasha K exposed the alleged falling out between Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor.

While on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj, Tasha claimed that Megan was at fault for Teyana’s house being vandalized. In her two-hour-long YouTube episode, she expanded on her claims.

The YouTuber stated that Teyana Taylor rented her L.A. home out to Megan Thee Stallion– who could not get approved for a house in the area. Allegedly, Megan went live and showed off the premises after moving in. This reportedly resulted in it getting vandalized. Additionally, Tasha claimed that Megan left the location without paying Teyana the rent.

While Megan neither confirmed nor denied these claims, she did like a tweet on Twitter regarding the situation.

The post read, “Meg rented from Teyana for a very short period in 2019 and left very early 2020. Teyana just sold the home nearly a month ago, it is not the same home of Meg’s that was recently burglarized.”

The Shade Room shared the tweet with their 27.4 million Instagram followers. Among the thousands of comments they received, some were from Tasha K, who reaffirmed that her claims were valid.

“You damaged that lady house. She had to run you down for her bread… On top of of trying to skip out on damages and back rent,” she wrote.

Tasha also added, “[Teyana] is selling the home she let you rent & damaged! And now that your home was burglarized, she don’t care cause Karma is a b****!”

Whose side are you on in this argument? Let us know in the comments.