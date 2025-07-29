Tyler The Creator Explains Why He Attended Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Concert

BY Cole Blake 784 Views
Syndication: Desert Sun
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 20, 2024. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tyler The Creator spoke about Kendrick Lamar's concert for a new interview with Ebro Darden following the release of his new album.

Tyler The Creator says he had to attend Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out concert in 2024 to support his friends and his hometown. He explained his decision to pull up to the event during an interview with Ebro Darden for HOT 97.

After describing himself as an "L.A. baby," Tyler went on to bring up Lamar's iconic concert. "Are you crazy? You think I'm not 'bout to pull up to that Pop Out? Kendrick and them, they're my boys. So, of course I'ma pop out, no pun intended, and see that sh*t..." he explained.

Tyler's interview with Ebro comes after dropping his new album, Don't Tap the Glass. He put the project out, last Monday, after a minimal rollout period. Despite the limited promotion beforehand, the album still debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200. It features collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Madison McFerrin, and Yebba.

Tyler is currently still performing on his Chromakopia world tour with several more concerts between now and September 21, 2025, when he'll conclude the run of shows at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippines. Lil Yachty and Paris Texas have been serving as supporting acts for the tour.

Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

Performing at the Pop Out concert likely landed Tyler in hot water with Drake, who was feuding with Kendrick Lamar at the time. In his recent single, "What Did I Miss?," Drake references his past friendships with DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James, with whom he fell out after they attended the show. "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been dick riding gang since 'Headlines,'" he raps. 

That song marked the first single from Drake's highly anticipated new project, Iceman. It will be his first solo studio album since the beef with Kendrick Lamar began last year. He previously released Some Sexy Songs 4 U in collaboration with PartyNextDoor, but mostly avoided addressing the beef on that effort.

