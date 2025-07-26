Drake & Central Cee Get Icy On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

We have a hearty "Fire Emoji" playlist this week with Drake, Central Cee, Tyler, The Creator, Wale, Freddie Gibbs, NBA YoungBoy, and more.

As summer is starting to wrap up, hip-hop is not slowing down with new releases on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update. This week, we got a new preview to the Iceman era with the new Drake single, "Which One" featuring Central Cee.

It's a wavy and minimal dancehall-inspired cut with a nasty synth bass, and both MCs deliver cheeky performances with some standout lines throughout. The vocal melodies are pretty sweet, and along with "What Did I Miss?," it paints Drizzy's upcoming Iceman as another versatile and satisfying release.

Next up on Fire Emoji, we have a surprise release from Tyler, The Creator, who got music fans dancing with his new album DON'T TAP THE GLASS. It's a throwback vibe with so much catchy songwriting and vibrant production throughout, while still retaining some of the Hawthorne native's sweeter and more tender tendencies.

But as far as bangers go, "Stop Playing With Me" takes the cake for its booming bass and infectious volt-like drum pattern. Add in Tyler's trademark scary synths and some frantic claps and you have a solid recipe.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Now that we're talking about new albums, Fire Emoji has a big one to highlight this week that will probably land high on many end-of-year lists. Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist teamed up again for Alfredo 2, which is another soulful and calculated offering of sharp bars and stunning beats.

The Big Boss Rabbit and Uncle Al are killer all throughout, but the guests really elevate the tracklist with their contributions. JID floats over a dreamy instrumental on "Gold Feet," whereas Anderson .Paak coasts down a sunburnt sonic lane on "Ensalada."

NBA YoungBoy also dropped a new album this week, and MASA (Make America Slime Again) is a 30-track behemoth of energy and ferocity. "Fire Your Manger" featuring Playboi Carti is an easy highlight for its ethereal synths, and these spitters work very well together.

Finally on Fire Emoji, we wanted to shout out the new Culture Jam, Wale, and Pusha T collaboration, the boisterous "Damage Control." It's punchy, triumphant, confident, and fast-paced thanks to impressive verses and flows.

