Yung Miami Puts Ari Fletcher's Twerking Skills On Display During Courtside "Girls Night"

It's no secret that Yung Miami and Ari Fletcher are a match made in heaven. They both frequently make headlines for their similarly saucy antics, high-profile relationships, and more. Luckily for fans of the dynamic duo, they recently enjoyed an evening on the town together, and Fletcher shared some photos from the fun excursion on Instagram. They sat courtside at a Miami Heat game, posing in their coordinating game night fits. "Girls night," she captioned the carousel.

Fletcher stepped out in an all-black jumpsuit, which she complimented with a pair of furry knee-high boots and some silver accessories. Yung Miami paired a simple gray tank with leather shorts, heeled boots, and a chunky cross necklace. While the City Girl certainly turned heads with her look alone, she also gave social media followers an impressive glimpse into her handbag, which was jam-packed with cash.

Yung Miami & Ari Fletcher's Night Out

This could be explained by another one of the pair's destinations that evening, a strip club. The Caresha Please host also shared some telling shots on her Instagram Story of the floor of the club. As expected, it was flooded with hundreds. Before the night got rolling, they were sure to grab a bite to eat, enjoying pasta, a few cocktails, and shots at an upscale restaurant.

After that, they geared up to head to the game, but not before Fletcher showed off some of her signature dance moves. Yung Miami filmed while Fletcher threw it back outside of their ride. Clearly, she was in the spirit for what was to come.

Ari Fletcher Shows Off Her Moves

