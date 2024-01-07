Ari Fletcher Puts Designer On Blast Over $13K "Ugly" Holiday Decor, He Fires Back

It's no secret that Ari Fletcher likes to go big for the holidays, but unfortunately, she ran into some problems this season when she tried to fill her home with festive decor. She hired an Atlanta event designer to decorate her home, but according to her, he didn't deliver what she expected. In a series of new Instagram Stories, Fletcher shows off the unsatisfactory decorations, and accuses the designer of failing to refund her money.

"Me and my manager have called and [texted] you numerous times," she begins. "I sent you $13K for my Christmas decorations and you did not deliver and said you would give me my money back." She continues, insisting that he previously acknowledged that the decorations weren't what they agreed upon. "Why are you playing this game?" she asks.

Read More: Moneybagg Yo Throws Shade At Ari Fletcher's Ceiling Challenge: "Don't Get F**ked Up"

Curtis Claps Back

She went on to share photos of the Christmas tree she requested and the one she received. Commenters note that they look drastically different. According to her, she gave the designer various chances to fix the situation, but he refused. The designer in question, Curtis, has now issued a response to Fletcher in an attempt to set the record straight.

"Contrary to Ms. Fletcher’s claims, I, Curtis, personally bought the Christmas decorations, diligently installed them with my staff, and took the extra step of staying in town an additional day to address any concerns she may have had. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, Ms. Fletcher expressed dissatisfaction with the decorations installed, and Curtis offered to make corrections promptly," he claims. "Regrettably, Ms. Fletcher refused me the opportunity to rectify the situation." What do you think of Ari Fletcher putting an event designer on blast because she wasn't satisfied with her holiday decor? What about his response to the debacle? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ari Fletcher's OnlyFans Plans Shut Down By Her Manager

[Via]