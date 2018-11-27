christmas decorations
- GossipAri Fletcher Puts Designer On Blast Over $13K "Ugly" Holiday Decor, He Fires BackAri Fletcher accuses the designer of refusing to give her money back, despite previously agreeing to a refund.By Caroline Fisher
- GramInstagram Gallery: Cardi B, DaBaby, & More Jaw-Dropping Christmas DecorationsCelebrities spread holiday cheer with Christmas decorations in their homes.By Deja Goode
- GramCardi B & Offset's Christmas Decorations Are Intense & Very ExtraCardi B and Offset wowed their fans with their extravagant Christmas decorations for the holidays.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner & Stormi Give Tour Of Their Home's Christmas DecorationsStormi is too cute! By Noah C
- RandomKim Kardashian & Kanye West's Christmas Decorations Look Like TamponsPeople aren't sure why Kim Kardashian is so excited about her all-white holiday decorations.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsJimmy Kimmel Uncovers Melania Trump's Hidden Message In White House Christmas DecorMelania is sending out an S.O.S.By Lynn S.
- MusicIt's Lit! This Travis Scott Christmas Light Show Is A Must WatchOne music fan is getting creative with his Christmas lights this year.By Alexander Cole
- Music50 Cent Decorates Christmas Tree With His Ex's Old Heels50 Cent, never change.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Accepts Cardi B's Rap Battle Challenge: "Can't Wait To End This"Offset and Cardi B will be livestreaming their rap battle tomorrow at 12PM PST.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Challenges Offset To A Rap Battle With High StakesThe loser needs to buy all of the Christmas decorations.By Alex Zidel