Ari Fletcher Claims Moneybagg Yo's Ex Has Been Harassing Her For 5 Years

Ari Fletcher has been going back and forth with the mother of one of Moneybagg Yo's children all week. It started seemingly innocuously when she took to her Instagram story to share a selfie. While that isn't out of the ordinary for Fletcher she was sporting a shirt that got some attention. "His ex is my biggest fan" the text on her shirt reads. That didn't sit right with everyone and it specifically rubbed one of Moneybagg Yo's exes the wrong way.

Fittingly, his ex took to social media with her own t-shirt slogan. “tell your boyfriend to stop calling me," her response shirt read. That led to a full-on back-and-forth of the pair taking shots at each other. Fletcher clapped back next with a post about May being mental health awareness month, which was obviously her taking a shot given the context. “Only thing mental is your fake happy ass,” Moneybagg's ex posted on her Instagram story shortly after. But it was actually a reply to Moneybagg Yo himself where Fletcher made the biggest revelation of the entire brief beef. Check out what she had to say below.

Ari Fletcher Talks To Moneybagg Yo's Ex

When Moneybagg Yo tried to take himself out of the picture and claim that nobody was actually talking about him, Fletcher replied. Though his original tweet was eventually deleted, Ari got her response in beforehand. "Don’t say nobody say your babymama. It’s been 5 years of stalking and harassment. This sh*t is SO beneath me" the tweet she made reads. That wasn't the only post she made though. She followed up her first response with a scathing post about Yo's ex calling her out for being obsessed despite not being all that close to him.

What do you think of Ari Fletcher's recent back-and-forth with the mother of one of Moneybagg Yo's children? Do you think she's telling the truth when she says she's been harassed for 5 years? Let us know in the comment section below.

