Druski is bringing Coulda Been House back for a second season, set to premiere July 17 on his YouTube channel.

Billboard reports on Tuesday (July 15) that the viral series, which parodies music competition shows while spotlighting real up-and-coming talent, will once again feature 16 contestants living together and competing for a $50,000 cash prize and a record deal with Coulda Been Records.

The official trailer teases a bigger and more chaotic setup. Druski promises a larger house, more unpredictable contestants, and a roster of high-profile guests. Season two will feature appearances from hip-hop figures like Lil Baby, Rick Ross, Lil Yachty, Ray J, Saucy Santana, and Sway Calloway, as well as media personalities Bob Menery and Kevin Hart, who appears in character as Chocolate Droppa.

“We’re taking Coulda Been House to the next level,” Druski said in a statement. “It’s wilder, more competitive, and full of surprises. Somebody’s walking away with a deal and fifty thousand dollars—thanks to Raising Cane’s.”

Druski’s Coulda Been House Season 2

The new season follows a breakout debut, which amassed over 80 million views across eight episodes and included cameos from Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, and Birdman. With its mix of satire and sincerity, the show quickly became a hit by lampooning the realities of the music industry while offering genuine platforms to aspiring artists.

This year, Druski’s reach has expanded beyond the YouTube series. He recently appeared in multiple skits on Justin Bieber’s album SWAG, portraying the pop star’s comedic therapist. The role highlights Druski’s growing presence across music and entertainment, evolving from social media personality to cultural fixture.

A new theme song will launch alongside the show’s second season, continuing Druski’s tradition of combining humor with musicality. The series remains a sharp, often absurd reflection of the talent show genre, where parody and performance blur into something uniquely resonant.