Slowly but surely, Druski is becoming one of the most exciting comedians in the entertainment industry. Next year, the Georgia-bred comedian will embark on his first-ever headlining comedy tour, titled the Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Tour. The tour’s title is, in part, inspired by his ongoing Coulda Been Records Livestream series, and on Christmas Eve, Druski hosted one as a gift to his fans.

For his latest Coulda Been Records Livestream, he once again put on a great show. The Instagram Live session was filled with celebrity appearances, including GloRilla, Charleston White, Kevin Hart, and more. However, rising rapper Ice Spice’s cameo is one that has everyone talking.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Ice Spice attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

Ice Spice made an appearance on Druski’s Coulda Been Records Livestream

The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper joined the party near the 50-minute mark of Druski’s latest livestream. During their conversation, Ice Spice jokes about “doing it big for Christmas” while showing off a small Christmas tree, and together, she and Druski playfully roast her for having “that one hit.” While those exchanges were comical enough, he really shook things up near the end of their conversation.

Before Ice Spice exits the live, Druski shoots his shot by asking her to send her number to him in the DMs. Ice Spice agreed and proceeded to promote her new song “in ha mood,” which was released exclusively pm SoundCloud. He cuts her off by saying “Aye, we’ll talk” with a menacing grin. Then, the second Ice Spice leaves the livestream, he starts clowning the “Bikini Bottom” rapper.

“We don’t give a fuck about that song. Bitch, DM me,” he laughs. “I don’t give a fuck about that song, baby girl. DM me. Um, yeah. Yeah, we’ll see.”

See the video for yourself, and stream Ice Spice’s “in ha mood” below.

What do you think about Druski shooting his shot with Ice Spice and ruthlessly roasting her in the same breath? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section and watch Druski’s full Coulda Been Records Livestream below.

Read More: Antonio Brown Does His Signature Dance With Druski

[via]