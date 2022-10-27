Antonio Brown has quickly become one of the most interesting men in the sports world, and not always for the best reasons. Between 2019 and early 2020, Brown was all over the headlines due to his antics. After some of his closest friends intervened, he went away for a while and eventually came back to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Things were quiet for AB until January of 2022 when he decided to strip his equipment off and leave the Buccaneers in a blaze of glory. It was an ill-advised move that has since left him out of the NFL. Luckily, Brown was thrown a lifeline by none other than Kanye West, who made him the President of Donda Sports.

Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Mr. Hospitality

On top of all of this, AB has also been making his own music, which has proven to actually be quite successful. You may remember, he dropped an album at the beginning of the year, and from there, he even got to perform at Rolling Loud, where he debuted his now-infamous “Put That Shit On” dance. This dance has been used as a celebration all throughout the NFL season, and celebrities are always looking mimic Brown’s moves.

In fact, just recently, Brown got to hop on Instagram Live with famous internet comedian Druski. The two had a hilarious conversation, and as you can see in the clip below, Druski couldn’t help but do the dance, with some assistance from AB, of course. Brown really seems to be enjoying himself, and even with all of the controversy surrounding Kanye West and Donda Sports right now, Brown is having fun.

Brown recently put out a statement in relation to Donda Sports, noting that he will continue to support Kanye, no matter what. He believes the mass cancelation of Ye is unjust, and regardless of what is being said, he will stand by the man who has taken a chance on him.