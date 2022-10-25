Back in February 2020, Antonio Brown was going through numerous behavioral issues. He was out of the league, and every other day there was a huge scandal involving himself. One of those scandals involved a moving truck driver who made a delivery on his property.

As the story goes, Brown got into an argument with the man and ended up assaulting him while also damaging his truck. Just last year, the truck driver, Anton Tumanov, sued Brown for damages, and recently, he won big in a Broward County court.

Elsa/Getty Images

According to a report from TMZ, Brown owes the driver $407,000 for his medical expenses. From there, Brown also owes emotional damages in excess of $793,000. This means the former NFL star is on the hook for a whopping $1.2 million. This is going to be a massive hit to AB’s bank account, especially since he isn’t making money from the league anymore.

Criminally, Brown had been hit with three charges back in 2020 in relation to the incident, although he ultimately got a plea deal. He was even given anger management, as well as some community service.

Elsa/Getty Images

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates.

[Via]