Just about an hour ago, we reported that Hollywood police were surrounding Antonio Brown's home in Florida and were investigating an ongoing situation. Now, we have an update courtesy of TMZ. Police sources are now saying that Brown is being accused of felony battery and burglary. These allegations are coming from a driver who works for a moving company. As of right now, the specifics of the alleged incident are unknown.

As of right now, the police are still at Brown's house and are trying to get him to surrender. In the meantime, they are looking to get an arrest warrant which would help with the proceedings. Earlier, we reported on someone being in the back of a cop car outside of Brown's home. As it turns out, this man was allegedly with Brown at the time of the incident with the moving truck driver.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Brown has been having numerous off-the-field issues over the last few months. AB has been trying to have the mother of his child evicted from his home. Police have been to his home numerous times over the last month and fans are starting to worry about his well-being.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.