Druski admitted that he’s afraid of NBA YoungBoy during an interview with Middleman Media on Thursday. The comedian had interacted with the rapper back in October after one of his jokes didn’t go over well.

“[I was] nervous as hell. I ain’t gon lie to you,” Druski said, as noted by HipHopDX. “YoungBoy one of them ones. He put that fear in your heart for real. He don’t play that bullshit.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 26: Comedian Druski performs onstage at The Kia Forum on August 26, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

“I ain’t even seen him in person yet. That gun big. Them bullets big,” he responded. “You ain’t ever heard that saying: ‘You can be in the gym all day, you still gon’ get hit with this .40’? Knock yo’ ass back!”

Druski had gotten in trouble with YoungBoy when he joked about his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle. Commenting on an Instagram post of her, he wrote, “Bitch look like me.”

YoungBoy’s label, Never Broke Again LLC, replied “@druski this why y’all n****s be dying.” The two then interacted on Instagram Live, later in the week.

“Ah look, you got me on here! Don’t get to playing! Don’t make the joke outta me bruh,” YoungBoy said.

Druski responded, “I wanted you to join Coulda Been Records!”

The back and forth came just a month after YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle welcomed their second child together. The birth brought the rapper’s total number of children to 10.

Druski is currently preparing to embark on his “Coulda Woulda Shoulda Tour.” He’ll be taking his comedic talents to New York, Miami, Chicago, Atlanta, and more throughout the spring. He previously performed as an opener on J. Cole’s “The Off-Season Tour” in 2021.

Check out Druski’s comments on NBA YoungBoy below.

Druski admits he’s afraid of NBA YoungBoy: "He put that fear in your heart"https://t.co/52WCdDrY0T pic.twitter.com/m1zFsoKN6F — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 16, 2022

[Via]